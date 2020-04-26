Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.14% of Akamai Technologies worth $20,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 353,521 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $826,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

