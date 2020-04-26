Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 193,808 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,313,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,808 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

