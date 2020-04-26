Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $230,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,664 shares of company stock valued at $65,310,680. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

