Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.24. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

