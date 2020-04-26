Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $383.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $328.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.