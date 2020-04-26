Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,702 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,547,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

