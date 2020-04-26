AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Alphabet to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,190.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,317.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.