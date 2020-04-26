Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $121.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGT. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

TGT opened at $107.82 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

