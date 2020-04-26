iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

