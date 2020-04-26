Clarius Group LLC Has $487,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $96,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Shares of AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

