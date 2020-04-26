Clarius Group LLC Acquires 630 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $302.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.18.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $805,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

