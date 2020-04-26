Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 54,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after buying an additional 306,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

