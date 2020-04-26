Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

