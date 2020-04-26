Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,604 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $8.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

