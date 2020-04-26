Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $582,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $167.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average of $183.01. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

