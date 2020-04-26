Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

NYSE DIS opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

