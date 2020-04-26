Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Anderson Fisher LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $409.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

