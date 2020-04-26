Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,043 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $272.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.