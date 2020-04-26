Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

