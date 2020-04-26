PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,312,437 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,316,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 496,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PDL BioPharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

