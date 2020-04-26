Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $9.56 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $545.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

