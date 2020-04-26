31,647 Shares in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,306 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,108,540 shares of company stock valued at $21,803,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 0.74. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

