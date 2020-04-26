Clarius Group LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.59.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $508.55 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.02 and a 200-day moving average of $476.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

