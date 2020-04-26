Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 164.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL opened at $10.60 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.