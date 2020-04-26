Clarius Group LLC Has $699,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $381.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.78 and its 200 day moving average is $387.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

