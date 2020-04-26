Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.60 and last traded at $100.60, approximately 835 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 893.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 468,252 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF by 449.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

