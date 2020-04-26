Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.40.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 395.23%. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Milkie Duffield acquired 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

