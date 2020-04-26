Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM)’s share price was down 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 54,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 114,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $15.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primary asset is the Brett Gold Project in located in the British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Elm Tree Minerals Inc and changed its name to Ximen Mining Corp.

