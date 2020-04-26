Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Down 100%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG)’s stock price traded down 100% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 3,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 18,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$165,343.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $740,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

