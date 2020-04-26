Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

FISI stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

