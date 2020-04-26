Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,676 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.24% of Avid Bioservices worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart purchased 7,500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $29,475.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

CDMO stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

