Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Amarin worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,605,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,305,000 after purchasing an additional 707,562 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amarin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amarin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Amarin stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

