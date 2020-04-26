Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $21.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

