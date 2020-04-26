Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Domo by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

