Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,419,000 after buying an additional 102,662 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $7,633,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

