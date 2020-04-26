Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Garrett Motion worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garrett Motion news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTX opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Garrett Motion Inc has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.00.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

