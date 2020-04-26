Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Capital City Bank Group worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

CCBG opened at $18.70 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $303.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

