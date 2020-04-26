Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $127.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MPAA. TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

