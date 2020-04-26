Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of AnaptysBio worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. AnaptysBio Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $79.09.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

