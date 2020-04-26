Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Construction Partners worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Construction Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,140,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 70.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Construction Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

