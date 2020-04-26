Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $6,645,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cerner by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

