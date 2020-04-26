BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $282.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

