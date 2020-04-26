BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,069,585 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 80,034 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 163,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.01.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.