BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,053,000.

IJR stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

