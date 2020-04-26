4,302 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

