Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Snap by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.00 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $23,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 83,541,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,774,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.54.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

