Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 433,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,559,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

