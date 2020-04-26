Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Trimmed by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,832,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,063,000 after buying an additional 1,300,569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 573,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 544,602 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,738,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 233,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

