Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

