BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,167 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 452.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

